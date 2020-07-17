STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
51 of Ernakulam’s 57 new Covid cases infected locally

With 57 more persons testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, there seems to be no relief in sight yet for Ernakulam.

Customers crowd a shop in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

With this, the number of active cases in the district has crossed the 500-mark. A total of 528 persons are currently undergoing treatment for the disease in the district. Of the locally transmitted cases, 25 are from the cluster in Chellanam, 15 are from Aluva, and one is from Keezhmadu. A 22-year-old Thoppumpady native and a 26-year-old doctor working at a private hospital in Ernakulam are among the latest to test positive. 

According to the health department, they were contacts of persons who were found infected earlier. However, the source of infection of four persons — a 49-year-old Kalady native, a 37-year-old Nayarambalam native, a 29-year-old Vengola native, and a 43-year-old Thrikkakara native — remains unknown. Seven persons recovered and were discharged.

Up to 1,200 tests being done daily: Collector
Kochi: The district administration has increased the number of Covid tests being done daily. “Between 1,000 and 1,200 tests are being conducted in the district daily,” District Collector S Suhas said at a review meeting chaired by CM Pinarayi Vijayan via video conference on Thursday. “The health department is checking the health of all Chellanam residents by contacting them over the phone,” he said.

BJP wants restrictions relaxed at Ekm market
Kochi: The BJP has urged the district administration to provide relaxations on the containment zone restrictions imposed on TD Road and Broadway including Ernakulam market. “The curbs were imposed on July 1 for seven days. But even after two weeks, the authorities have not provided any relaxation. The residents are suffering. At least some shops in the market should be allowed to open,” said BJP central region secretary C G Rajagopal.

Containment zones
Division 12 of Thrikkakara municipality, Poornathrayeesa temple road and Grandeur West End Palace area of Tripunithura municipality and ward 21 of Alangad panchayat. 
Division 14 of Tripunithura local body removed from the list.

