Childhood at stake

Childline officials say there is an increase in the number of cases registered over the last few months.
Emotional abuse has become rampant over the past two months

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: In April, an increase was reported in the number of cases registered by Childline Ernakulam and Child Welfare Committee (CWC), an aftermath of the pandemic-induced lockdown. However,   despite easing lockdown restrictions from May, there is no respite in the number of calls.According to officials, there is a substantial increase in calls and the officials attribute it to several new factors.According to the data provided by Resmy Mampilly, coordinator of Childline Ernakulam, the district saw 44 cases in April, of which nine were related to PFA (Protection from Abuse) cases. Other interventions comprising restoration of shelter, medical assistance, providing nutrition and emotional guidance numbered to 22 while unclassified cases were 13.

May saw an exponential increase with 82 cases registered. PFA cases rose to 38, of which seven were  sexual abuse, six were physical abuse and 25 emotional abuse cases. Other interventions witnessed several instances of neglect along with other sub-categories and stood at 42 while unclassified cases were two.In June, PFA cases rose to 43 -- five sexual abuse cases, nine physical abuse occurrences and 29 emotional abuse instances. Substance abuse was a newcomer in the other interventions category and the total cases in the same was 47. Unclassified cases in June were 14.

 “We have seen an evident escalation of PFAs. Sexual abuse is faced mostly by girls below the age of 10 and above 13. Emotional abuse has become rampant over the past two months -- several families have separated over this time and marital discord is aplenty. These matters badly affect children. The reemergence of alcoholics is another factor. A recent addition is the aftereffects of online classes. Several cases have been passed onto the CWC,” said Resmy.

Despite the advent of several tele counselling initiatives, experts say instances of abuse will not decrease unless parents step into the shoes of a counsellor or friend. “The commencement of online classes triggered a host of cases. Children require an interactive environment which, unfortunately, is impossible with virtual classes. As a result, they do not have their peers or teachers to share matters of the heart or house. Most children aren’t comfortable talking on such subjects to an unknown counsellor. Cases can be decreased if parents can give at least 30 minutes of undivided attention to their children,” said Fr Jenson Variyath, director of Childline Ernakulam.

Jenson emphasized that parents began leaving for their workplaces as the lockdown was lifted, thereby leaving the child alone with electronic devices. This has added to the increase in cases. “Childline and CWC are purely facilitators -- parents need to be the bigger persons and spend time talking or playing with their children, which can go a long way,” he said.

Providing for migrant children
Childline along with the District Legal Service Authority, Justice Brigade, Indian Medical Association and the Motor Vehicles Department under the banner of Green Cochin Mission are providing food packets with Don Bosco Kismat to the migrant families who haven’t left the district. Around 2,000 packets have been provided until now. 

Web Open House
Wanting to provide a space for children to voice their problems, district authorities conducted a web open house to talk to the children and look into their complaints. The web open house, organised by a programme ‘My Childhood’ which is a joint project of Kochi Childline and Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority, was held in the Thrikkakara and Eloor Municipality last week. While Assisi Vidya Niketan Public School, Nava Nirman Public School, Govt LP School Thrikkakkara and Govt UP School Padamugal took part in the open house at Thrikkakkara, students from Govt HS Pathalam, St Ann’s Public School, St Ann’s HS School, MES HS Udyogamandal and Guardian Angels Public School Manjummel were the participants in Eloor. The primary objective of the open house was to understand the problems faced by children in-depth, thereby ensuring that they overcome such situations and paving the way to a child-friendly and safe society.

