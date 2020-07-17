STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPI man threatens forest officer, video goes viral

A video clip of a local CPI leader threatening to thrash forest officers at Mankulam, a hamlet on the Ernakulam-Idukki border, has triggered outrage on social media. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A video clip of a local CPI leader threatening to thrash forest officers at Mankulam, a hamlet on the Ernakulam-Idukki border, has triggered outrage on social media. Responding to the incident, Forest Minister K Raju, who is also CPI state council member, said obstructing a government official from discharging his duty was a serious offence and there would not be any political intervention to save the accused.

Mankulam divisional forest officer (DFO) P J Shuhaib said officers from the departments of Forest, Revenue and Police were inspecting the forest land at Benglavuthara near Mankulam, when a few people led by CPI local secretary Praveen Jose tried to stop them. The Forest department had recently dug a trench around its camp shed at Benglavuthara to protect the building from elephants.

However, Praveen argued it could not conduct work in the area as it was a revenue land.“The inspection was conducted after a few residents approached the district administration claiming that Benglavuthara was a revenue land,” said Shuhaib. “You have to solve this issue before the panchayat election or we will find other ways to solve it. We will beat you up in public and circulate that video,” he is seen saying to the DFO in the video.  

He also threatens to manhandle range officer Udayasooryan. “We will tie you up, drag you to Mankulam town, and thrash you. We could have transferred you if we wished. Just wait till the local body elections...You have booked five cases against me,” Praveen is seen saying. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar said he has sought a report from the DFO.

