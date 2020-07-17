STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fashionable perspective

Kottayam-native and fashion and lifestyle photographer Down Trodden aka DT created his own niche in photography by blending architecture with it

Published: 17th July 2020 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: There is one thing that has become blandly mundane if you look at the works of most fashion photographers these days. The creativity has become saturated, and the compositions seem repetitive for a formulaic focus solely on the subject and what he or she is wearing. But for Kottayam-native and fashion and lifestyle photographer Down Trodden aka DT, photography goes beyond just faces and clothes.

Don’t worry, that’s not his given name. Scroll through his Instagram handle @down_trodden, and you will find several familiar faces including actress Rashmika Mandanna, blogger Aiswarya Suresh and hip hoper Imbachi but the remarkable aspect of his edgy photographs lies in his use of the architecture around. DT plays with his setting with such skill that the often unnoticed background stands bold and striking. His compositions use the clean edges of walls, pillars, roofs and doors to create an almost illusion-like effect that tests your depth perception. 

An MBA graduate, DT worked in the HR department of Tata Consultancy Services in Kochi for two years. With absolutely no professional training in photography, he set up his Instagram handle and started posting a few pictures of his everyday encounters. His earnest tryst with the camera began soon after he moved to Dubai in 2016 to work for a government organisation. “During weekends I started taking pictures of my friends. That gave me a lot of joy and also made me feel cool so I started attending Insta meets and events. I went to a major lifestyle festival called ‘Soul DXB’, there I met a number of models and started collaborating and networking with them. That is how photography happened to me,” says DT.    

It was when he moved to Hyderabad in 2018 that he managed to solidify his status as a photographer to reckon with. Even while on the hunt for a conventional job, DT hit the streets in the new city by collaborating with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) students on their projects. With a few thousand followers on Instagram and a feature on a prominent photography handle, DT’s breakthrough moment was imminent. “I was contacted by actor Vijay Devarakonda’s fashion label ‘Rowdy Wear’ to shoot a few pieces for their collection.

I guess one of the designers of the brand found me on Instagram.” And as luck would have it, a one-off opportunity turned into a dream appointment. “The very next day of the shoot I was called back to their office. They said they liked my work and wanted to offer a long-term position. This was last year,” says DT. Ever since, the 29-year-old has been working as the official photographer for the label while also shooting for Puma Middle East, Redbull and Fastrack.  The story behind his nom de plume Down Trodden is equally fascinating.

“There is an old Malayalam film, ‘Sandesham’. It’s a political satire and there is a scene in the movie where the hero goes to meet a girl in hopes of getting married. He wants to know if she is politically inclined and stats asking random questions. He asks if she has read this book called ‘Downtrodden?’. I googled it and found there was no book with that name. But the word resonated with me as I felt pretty disadvantaged during my time in Dubai.

The other photographers I would meet had professional cameras while I had to borrow one from my friend. I put is as my Instagram id and everyone started calling me that or DT. It stuck and now, not many people know my actual name. I want to keep it that way to add an element of mystery.”  Currently, in Kerala following the pandemic outbreak, DT is looking forward to capturing more people and places of his home state. He is also in the works for a video shoot with a prominent indie music group in Kochi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp