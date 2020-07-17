STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Life isn’t scary inside a Covid centre, say survivors

Say each patient is provided safety & privacy of separate cubicles. Board games, TV and facilities to work online are also available

Published: 17th July 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

The Covid First-Line Treatment Centre set up at Adlux Convention Centre | file pic

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly is bustling with activity. Converted into a First-Line Treatment Centre (FLTC) for Covid-19, the entire floor area of approximately 1.8 lakh sq ft is now a specialist facility with 300 beds. Each patient is provided the safety and privacy of separate cubicles neatly laid out across the hall, with adequate access routes for caregivers and movement of medical equipment. 

With all asymptomatic Covid positive persons and those with mild symptoms admitted to FLTCs, there are 246 patients at Adlux. If experiences shared by those discharged from there are anything to go by, cynics expecting mediocre arrangements from the district administration are in for a surprise. Bibin Raj, a civil police officer at Kalamassery who was discharged from the FLTC on Sunday, said, “It is far from being grim and scary, as I had imagined. People are not very tense inside.

The facility is set up in such a way that if we lie down on the bed, the rest of the patients can’t be seen. If we sit upright, everyone can be seen.” Having spent nearly a month at the facility after testing positive on June 17, he said nurses and doctors are always on call to cater to patients. The staff work in four-hour shifts. “Medication is prescribed only for those who show severe symptoms,” said a doctor on duty at the FLTC. “Vitamin C and B Complex tablets are provided for asymptomatic patients. Almost 80 per cent of the patients at Adlux are asymptomatic and only those with comorbidities are given antibiotics. The vital parameters of all patients are checked daily.

Usually, on the 10th day of the first swab results turning positive, the next set of samples are taken for testing.”  Bibin said overcoming boredom was not an issue. “Children stay glued to television and mobile games, mostly PUBG. Board games including carrom and chess have been provided. Some even played badminton, with patients contributing to buy racquets. It was stopped later, as it involves a lot of physical exertion. Those who prefer to work online can do so,” he said. Staying away from his family, and missing his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, he found solace in the video call facility.

All necessary items — including buckets, plates, glasses, mugs and bedsheets — were provided at the facility, said Saritha M (name changed), a housewife and a native of Nayarambalam. “The staff also let my family bring in clothes and other essentials. Breakfast is served at 8am, lunch at 1pm, served on plantain leaves, and dinner at 8pm. Even snacks and tea are provided,” said Saritha, who was discharged on July 8.
Other than the frustrating delay in the arrival of results after treatment and the non-availability of independent bathrooms, patients at the Adlux FLTC are holding up well.

Protest over delay in results
Kochi: A section of patients at the Adlux FLTC protested and refused to eat on Thursday over the delay in the arrival of test results. The authorities assured them that all steps would be taken to address the issue. Health authorities said the delay was caused as a data entry staffer had tested positive for Covid-19, forcing many of his colleagues to go into quarantine. More tests were also being conducted lately, adding to the work load. However, alternative arrangements have been made, they said. “Earlier, the results arrived the next day of taking swab samples and the patient would get discharged. Things got tough around two days back. There are patients who have been here for a month and are awaiting the results,” said a patient.

