New to YouTube

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Music director M Jayachandran is on Cloud 9 after his songs and background score for the movie Sufiyum Sujathayum garnered widespread applause. The talented musician has now taken a new step, one that excites his fans and music buffs - his YouTube channel ‘M Jayachandran Official’.According to him, there are multiple dimensions to his YouTube channel. “The channel will be a platform for talented artists to exhibit their creativity. Many people send me their recordings, the best ones will be uploaded on my channel. Also, I would love to share the details of upcoming compositions and stories behind them, which listeners are not usually aware of. A music blog is also in the pipeline, which I plan to work on during my free time. The channel will be a platform where I can have direct communication with all,” says Jayachandran.

Many have been urging him to start the channel, as most of his contemporaries already have one. “Most of them talked about the monetisation part. I’m a 90 per cent musician and 10 per cent businessman. Maybe that’s why the delay happened in launching the channel,” he quips. He used to share videos of many budding artists through his Facebook page. Recently, he’s getting many versions of his latest hit ‘Vathikkalu Vellaripravu’ from Sufiyum Sujathayum.

“These recordings will be kept in my library. I’ll rope in these artists when the right song comes along. I wish to introduce new singers in my upcoming projects. The channel is a step towards that dream,” adds Jayachandran. The artists can contact in the phone number provided on his Facebook page and subsequently e-mail their creations to him. Singers like P Jayachandran, Sithara Krishnakumar, Sudeep Kumar and Rimi Tomy already send him videos appreciating the initiative and their thoughts on ‘Vathikkalu Vellaripravu’.

Jayachandran wishes to use his channel to upload videos which shows the backdrop of song composition. “Vijay Babu shot a video while I sang ‘Vathikkalu Vellaripravu’ for him and the director. I loved that video when it was uploaded. Those are the moments where a song gets its birth, same as a baby. People never get to see such jamming moments. Many misconceptions about music composing will also change through such videos.”

He says that he’s too happy and overwhelmed by the response for his work in Sufiyum Sujathayum. “I’ve been fortunate to create some of the greatest hit songs in Malayalam. However, this is bigger. The song ‘Vathikkalu Vellaripravu’ turned into emotion for the audience. It’s gratifying when people keep on singing it, talking about it. Music directors like Gopi Sunder, Shaan Rahman and Afzal Yusuf called to talk about the song.

The greatest surprise was when A R Rahman’s sister Raihanah Shekar called and appreciated my work. She even posted it on her Facebook profile that a National Award awaits me. After the movie was released on Prime, I’m getting calls from many parts of the country. It was my dream to do music in Arabic or Middle Eastern genre, and seems like this work will be the biggest hit of my career,” he says.Currently, he’s in Kochi composing for Vinayan’s new movie ‘Pathonpatham Noottandu’. “The movie is set in 1835. Another two projects are also in progress,” he adds.