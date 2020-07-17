Pandemic forces many to take up wayside vending 

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Unemployment has forced several people in the city to switch professions and resort to selling groceries and food. The Seaport-Airport Road, Container Road, High Court Junction and a few areas in Kalamassery and Edappally are primarily where autorickshaw and taxi drivers sell banana chips, biriyani, eggs, vegetables and fruits at cheap rates from the boot of their vehicles.Having lost their job due to the pandemic, these vendors see the current business as their sole means of survival. “I used to work as a taxi driver prior to the lockdown. The pandemic has reduced my chances and I’m unable to pay my vehicle loan,” said 32-year-old Babu Mathew who sells eggs from a white Maruti car on the pavement at Pathadipalam in Edappally.

A Perumbavoor resident, Babu procures the eggs from markets in Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha. “I have a two-year-old to feed,” he added. According to him, many residents buy foodstuff from the wayside sellers until 7pm. Similarly, Jafar Ali who worked as an auto driver has taken to selling biryanis to earn a decent income. However, he said that the business was becoming less profitable due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and containment zones in the city areas. Cashing in on the opportunity are home chefs and newbies who’ve turned their kitchens and cooking skills into business ventures.

“Ever since my brother in law lost his job at a resort, we have been planning to start a restaurant. But, as the restaurant industry has been severely impacted during the lockdown, we’re delivering food from our homes,” said Sujith George, owner of Caza Mia. The meagre earnings that he earned as a delivery boy for Swiggy was another factor that prompted him to start the business.

Concerned about the mushrooming of many such ventures, Food safety authorities stressed on the need of Covid-19 protocols and safety norms. “Only one case of an unregistered vendor selling stale banana chips was reported during the past two months. Checks were conducted for two days,” said a food safety official.