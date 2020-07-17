Webinar to not miss

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This webinar conducted by city-based countercultures featuring creators from all over the world is definitely going to be food for thought

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gocountercultures, a group of talented youngsters from the state who came together to create a platform that fosters new concepts and ideas is coming up with a webinar named ‘Kala Vishari’, where 8 international artists from fields share their insights and journey through art. It will be conducted on July 19 at 11.45am.The list of artists includes Faith XLVII (South Africa), Carlos Delgado(Colombia), Abigail Nnaji (Nigeria), Krista Judkina (Switzerland), Naomi Meyro (Germany), Pili Sallent(Spain), Wilfrid Wood(U.K), and Inés Candel Aymerich(Spain). With the tagline “reminder of the many journeys”, it is expected to be an opportunity for upcoming artists to get an exposure to the techniques and scope of art, draw inspiration from them and improve their own art in the process.

The event is being held free of cost.
Gocountercultures was founded in December 2018. “Our premier event was completely self- financed and was conducted through social media marketing.” says the founders and program coordinators. Spreading across 7 districts of Kerala (Calicut, Kottayam, Kasargod, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Trivandrum), they also managed to bring together nearly 400 artists across Kerala, Bangalore, Goa, Pondicherry, Chennai, Mangalore and Hyderabad. 

Faith XLVII 
Faith XLVII is a South African interdisciplinary artist who has held solo exhibitions in Miami, New York City, London and Johannesburg. As both a notable South African and woman artist, Faith speaks to issues of human rights, spiritual endurance and social issues. Faith XLVII began painting in 1997, three years after the end of apartheid.

Naomi Meyro
Naomi Meyro is a Jamaican-born artist, with roots in India and Germany, but raised in Northern Finland. She has been travelling and living in several different countries around the world, teaching and practising art, music and yoga. Visually Meyro finds it interesting to study the subtleties of shades, surfaces and patterns. Currently, Naomi is inspired by light in dark astrology, personal exorcism, the ambiguous sense of reality as we know it & hidden truths in so-called fantasy as well as personal growth and relationships.

Carlos Delgado
Carlos Delgado is a Colombian artist with international recognition living between Colombia and Canada. He is represented by Westland Gallery, Emily Harding Gallery & Sybill Frank Gallery in Canada, Lohme Galleri in Sweden, Cox Gallery in France and Band of Vices Gallery in the USA. Carlos has been a winner of several art awards by Toronto Arts Foundation, Toronto Arts Council and Canada Arts Council, as well as former artist in residence at Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery in Toronto. His work has been shown in group and solo shows in Canada, Colombia, Sweden, France and Russia and collected by private collectors in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.  

ART AROUND
