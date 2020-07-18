STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Food for the bachelor pad

Eat Kochi Eat’s new video series that teaches bachelors to cook is interesting, funny and informative

Published: 18th July 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: Antisha Ann, a young chef, in collaboration with the curators of EatKochiEat has launched a new series named ‘EKE Bachelor’s Kitchen’ on their official Instagram page. “The idea was to come up with something which could help bachelors who don’t know the basics of cooking,” says Biniyas V L. Both Biniyas and Karthik Murali are the founders of EatKochiEat page on Instagram which has over 127k followers. The series features Antisha and Biniyas, trying out recipes of less common, easy to make dishes. 

Bachelor’s Kitchen is a spontaneous and quirky series where Antisha brings in the basics of cooking and recreates restaurant-style dishes through simple and accessible ingredients. “We are trying to bring in recipes which sound difficult, but can be prepared with minimum and easily available ingredients. We also suggest alternative ingredients that will maintain the taste and flavour of the dish,” she said. Antisha is a professional chef and has worked at the Grand Hyatt, Kochi. 

“We have already tried out Banoffee pie, two different pasta recipes and a Tamil style chicken omelette curry in our previous videos. We try not to bring in any inspirations or references as it gives us a chance to improvise recipes in the simplest manner,” she added.“We post the videos on a weekly basis and have been receiving good response from our followers due to the fun element in the series,” Karthik said. “We have always tried to keep up a surprise element in our videos. At the same time, we wanted this series to be nothing like the existing online shows on social media platforms, “he said.

The show is also ideal if you want to pick up on kitchen hacks right off the chef’s cookbook, like how to check your pasta is cooked enough, just throw it on the fridge and see if it sticks, demonstrates Antisha. 
“This series is dedicated to all the struggling bachelors who are having a complicated relationship with their kitchen. Currently, we are only posting videos on Instagram but will soon improvise the show with few new elements,” Karthik added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp