STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s buzzing markets die a slow death

17 days of shutdown have pushed the traders of Broadway and Ernakulam Market to the brink. Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce has approached the mayor seeking financial help

Published: 18th July 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks close to the barricade set up at the entrance of Broadway to restrict the entry of people ,Albin Mathew

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: The hustle and bustle has disappeared from the trading hubs of Kochi. For the merchants of Broadway and Ernakulam Market, the 17-day-long shutdown of the commercial hubs after they were declared containment zones has spelt doom. Future, they say, is bleak even if the restrictions are lifted soon.As many as 2,000 shops line the busy streets of Broadway and Ernakulam Market. While over 4,000 people directly depend on these shops for a living, another 10,000 are indirectly connected to the chain. Already reeling from lockdown blues, the shutdown announced on July 1 has fully ended business here.

According to G Karthikeyan, president, Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce, the decision to shut down was taken without considering humanitarian issues. “This has pushed us to a crisis. The market, which trades in perishable goods, was closed without prior notice, giving us little time to move goods. But why was this decision taken when the case was reported a kilometre away? Why extend it for another week when it has been lifted in many nearby areas in seven days? No new case was reported here after that,” he asks.

Karthikeyan says the chamber has approached the mayor seeking financial help. “We met with Minister V S Sunil Kumar too. We are hoping a decision will be reached soon. While we believe nobody would intentionally try to bring down this market, our experiences say a different story. If a mall can be opened, why not the market?” he asks.

Paul P S, a trader at Broadway, echoes similar sentiments. A stationery shop owner, he dreads the moment he has to reopen the shop, for the sight won’t be a good one. “Products worth thousands were stocked up when the shut down was announced. Rodents would have gone on the rampage. Even the air-conditioners would be damaged. None of the goods is insured. Who is going to help us?,” he asks.

Paul thinks either the bureaucrats or the people’s representatives should take up the issue of “this unnecessary shutdown.” “Seems like nobody wants to take the risk and urge the authorities to reopen the market. We did nothing but cooperate with the authorities in containing the spread of the pandemic. But there should be an end to this nightmare,” he adds. The traders think the ESI and PF offered by the Central Government won’t be of much help to those in Broadway. “The norms stipulate that if 10 per cent of the staff earns more than `15,000 as monthly salary, they are not entitled to the benefits. That being the case, none of the shops here will benefit it. We are already struggling to pay last month’s GST,” said Paul.

Even if shops reopen, the traders are unsure of how the business will move forward. From maintaining social distancing to providing sanitisers, the vendors are willing to do their part but are unsure about public cooperation. “The few days we got to reopen were mired with problems. Some customers wouldn’t maintain social distancing. Half of our time is spent solving these issues,” says Paul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp