Uproar in Corp council over proposed memorial for T K Ramakrishnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The corporation council on Friday witnessed noisy scenes over the proposed move to construct a memorial for CPM leader and former minister T K Ramakrishnan near the Ernakulam boat jetty. The Opposition started a protest after Mayor Soumini Jain instructed the secretary to investigate whether the permission to construct the memorial was granted in violation of coastal regulation zone norms. “The government has taken over the land based on the report of the former secretary that a road had existed between the High Tide Line and the site for the memorial.

We will visit the site to find out whether or not a road existed,” she said. She said a letter will be sent to the government seeking return of the land and a notice will be issued to the district tourism promotion council for closing the kiosks near the area.

Soumini refuted allegations of corruption in reclaiming 35 cents, listed as paddy field, at Edappally and said there has been no fallout in this regard. Opposition leader K J Antony said it is the local land monitoring committee, chaired by the mayor which had given the report stating that the paddy field is barren.