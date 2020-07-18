Wholesalers can unload goods once a week in Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a relief to wholesale traders at Aluva market, the district administration on Friday allowed unloading of goods at the market once a week. The move comes even as Aluva town remains a containment zone. While allowed to unload the goods, the dealers were directed not to sell any commodities outside the containment zone.

In a meeting convened by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar with Anwar Sadath, MLA, office-bearers of Aluva Market Owners Association and District Collector S Suhas, it was also decided to allow the dealers and shop owners to remove all perishable goods that got decayed.

The decision was taken after the traders complained they were unable to remove the perishable materials as the shops had stayed closed after the area was locked down. The shops can be opened only between 5am and 9am for shifting and removing the goods on Saturday and Sunday. The traders were also asked to supply essentials within the containment zone after receiving orders via online or phone.