Ernakulam market to open with restrictions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam market which was shut down and declared a containment zone last week after some of the workers tested Covid positive will partially resume business from Monday. As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared by the district administration and the City police, only half of the shops will be allowed to function to avoid rush of traders and the customers.

“Presently, it is not possible to allow all the shops to function on all days. The district administration and police have prepared an SOP which will be released on Sunday,” said V S Sunil Kumar, Agriculture Minister, who is in charge of the district to contain the spread of Covid-19.As per the SOP, the market will be allowed to function only till 5 pm. Only one entry point to the market will be allowed. The public will be barred entry to the market during the unloading of goods.

“Only 30 per cent of the shops will be allowed to function. A separate timing will be put in place for the wholesalers and retailers. The Covid protocol will be implemented in the market,” said a district official.

However, the district administration’s move to impose strict restrictions on reopening the shops has raised eyebrows of traders and labourers in the market which is a containment zone. According to the traders, the decision to reopen the market with a slew of restrictions will compound their woes.

“The shop keepers are incurring a huge loss due to the restrictions imposed by the district administration. The livelihood of 10,000 families, which include those of headload workers and labourers, has been affected,” said C J Joy, president, Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ Association. Meanwhile, Hibi Eden, MP, who had approached the district administration for reopening the market, said the concerns of traders should be addressed. “The administration should hold talks with traders regarding the reopening of the market,” said Hibi.