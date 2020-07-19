STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tele-counselling assuages emotional, psychological issues in Covid patients

Even those who survive Covid fear relapse, as several such cases have been reported from foreign countries.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Efforts are in hand from many quarters, including agencies of the health department and various other organisations, to assist those under treatment for Covid-19, and survivors, with emotional and psychological support. Though cured completely of Covid-19, many survivors of the deadly pandemic are facing severe mental distress following the harrowing experience. Staff of the Kerala State AIDS Control Society, who have been roped in to provide telephonic counselling for Covid patients and those in quarantine, make and receive over 500 calls daily, in a methodical effort to confirm and record the mental and emotional well-being of people.

“As many as 17 staffers are involved in the counselling effort, for those quarantined in the district. Each one makes about 50-100 calls daily. We also receive phone calls from people in quarantine. As members of the rapid response team, our phone numbers have been given to patients admitted at First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTC) also, from whom too, we receive calls,” said Vikas Mohan, a counsellor and staffer of the Kerala State AIDS Control Society.

Vikas also added that the tele-counselling facility is provided to all those who are undergoing stress and mental depression during Covid times. Compared to the initial days of the pandemic, the apprehension and fear amongst the public have come down generally, but we do still receive calls from those who are really stressed out, especially from those elderly people who stay alone with their kids away,” said Vikas.

Even those who survive Covid fear relapse, as several such cases have been reported from foreign countries. “On one side, while people are relieved that they got through the tough times of fighting Covid, some develop real apprehensions of relapse. One day, I received a call from a 52-year-old man in Ernakulam   around 10 pm, sharing his fears that he would be infected again. He was undergoing sleepless nights and had high blood pressure. He was discharged from hospital last week. I had to calm him down, and prescribe tablets to reduce anxiety,” said a psychologist based in Ernakulam.

The District Mental Health Programme, under the Health Department, is also taking necessary measures to keep track of the mental condition of mainly those in quarantine. “People have to be in quarantine for several days, wondering about the disease. We run regular checks on them. We also coordinate with the FLTCs and if any patient gets violent due to mental depression or anxiety, we refer them for psychiatric help. Even tele-medicine help is provided to some patients who require it,” said Dr Soumya with the District Mental Health Programme.

