Vigil to be tightened in containment zones

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar has said that the health department will enhance vigil in all areas of the district, including containment zones. Various departments will actively engage in disease control activities under the leadership of district administration, he said.The minister said that announcement services will be started in Chellanam panchayat under the supervision of the Fisheries Department. He was speaking at a Covid-19 review meeting in the district on Saturday.

District Collector S Suhas directed officials to intensify inspection to check illegal sale of fish. Fisheries, police and health departments will jointly carry out the inspections. Sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh, Rural SP K Karthik, DCP Poonguzhali, DMO N K Kuttappan, additional DMO S Sreedevi, NHM District programme manager Mathews Numpeli, Fisheries deputy director Maja Jose and district-level officials from various departments participated.