COVID-19: Ernakulam on verge of community spread

KOCHI: Ernakulam district seems to be heading the Thiruvananthapuram way in Covid-19 spread, with the number of local transmission cases going through the roof. On Sunday, 88 out of the 97 who tested positive contracted the virus through local transmission. Nine of the new cases include those who had arrived from abroad and other states.

The spike in new cases also continued in the Covid clusters of Chellanam, Aluva and Keezhmadu. Chellanam reported 19 cases, Aluva 37 cases and Keezhmadu 15 cases on Sunday. Four healthcare workers tested positive on Sunday.

According to the health officials, four unknown cases were reported while the source of infection has been established in the remaining cases. The healthcare workers who tested positive include a 33-year-old Keezhmadu native working at a private hospital in Aluva, 40-year-old Keezhmadu native working at a primary healthcare centre in Keezhmadu, 53-year-old Thrikkakara native employed at a private hospital in Angamaly and 31-year-old Kizhakambalam native working in a private hospital in Ernakulam. Health officials are collecting more details on the 53-year-old Thrikkakara native employed at the Angamaly hospital. In another case, a nine-year-old girl from Chowara tested positive for the virus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

“We have traced her source of infection and the contact list has also been prepared,” said a health official. The other unknown source of infection among positive cases, include a 41-year-old native of Kozhikode, driver at Maradu market, 62-year-old Idukki native, who is at a private hospital in Ernakulam, 34-year-old Alappuzha native who is a bank employee in Cherthala and a 56-year-old Mattanchery native. Meanwhile, eight persons have recovered from the infection. With this, a total of 764 persons are undergoing treatment in the district.

10 healthcare staff test positive

Ten healthcare staff, including some doctors from a private hospital near Nettoor,have tested positive for Covid. A source said over 40 staff at the hospital have been quarantined and OP admissions closed. The inpatient and emergency wing will function.