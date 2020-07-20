Ernakulam healthcare system jolted as employees of private hospitals get infected with COVID-19

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: The pandemic is swamping the entire healthcare system in the district. Private hospitals, which have catered to the medical needs of non-Covid patients after the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery was made an exclusive Covid hospital and Ernakulam General Hospital faced a setback with several employees getting infected, are seeing a rampant spread of the virus among their staff. Fear has gripped patients relying on private hospitals after doctors and staff tested positive for Covid-19 in one of the major hospitals in Kochi.

As many as 10 healthcare staff including three doctors in a private hospital in Kochi and four doctors in another hospital in Aluva tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The total number of healthcare workers infected in the district has risen to 20, raising concerns that most hospitals, by and large, are now hotspots of Covid infection.

“The healthcare system in Ernakulam will face a major setback if the hospitals get understaffed. Non-Covid patients rely on private hospitals for treatment. The functioning of other departments including cardiology and oncology of a hospital cannot be compromised. This is a major issue, not just for Ernakulam. Staff of MCHs testing positive raises concern across the state,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a urologist at a major private hospital in Ernakulam.

Changing rooms and canteens turn out to be hotbeds of infection spread in hospitals. “Except for changing rooms and canteens, the hospital staff wear masks and PPE kits everywhere else. This a serious situation which needs to be addressed by the staff,” said a doctor with a major private hospital in Kochi. “It is no longer safe to go to any private hospital, as the Covid-19 cases are increasing and the local transmission cases are on the rise. Hospitals have now become new hotspots of Covid infection. We pray that no one in the family falls sick, forcing us to visit hospitals. Recently, my mother- in-law had a surgery and we were planning to go to the doctor for a follow-up this week.

However, with the Covid-19 situation getting worse, we are not so sure whether that is a good idea,” said Parvathi S, a resident of Cherthala. Meanwhile, the fear is palpable among healthcare staff in hospitals. “We used to hear the news of healthcare staff testing positive at hospitals in other states, but now it has reached our doors. We also may get infected anytime now. We all are extra cautious, wearing protective gear while dealing with symptomatic patients, but non-Covid patients are handled in a different way and if any asymptomatic patient turns up, the situation can go out of hand,” said a nurse working in a private hospital.

