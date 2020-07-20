STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam healthcare system jolted as employees of private hospitals get infected with COVID-19

Fear has gripped patients relying on private hospitals after doctors and staff tested positive for Covid-19 in one of the major hospitals in Kochi.

Published: 20th July 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The total number of healthcare workers infected in the district has risen to 20, raising concerns that most hospitals are now Covid hotspots. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic is swamping the entire healthcare system in the district. Private hospitals, which have catered to the medical needs of non-Covid patients after the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery was made an exclusive Covid hospital and Ernakulam General Hospital faced a setback with several employees getting infected, are seeing a rampant spread of the virus among their staff. Fear has gripped patients relying on private hospitals after doctors and staff tested positive for Covid-19 in one of the major hospitals in Kochi.

As many as 10 healthcare staff including three doctors in a private hospital in Kochi and four doctors in another hospital in Aluva tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The total number of healthcare workers infected in the district has risen to 20, raising concerns that most hospitals, by and large, are now hotspots of Covid infection.

“The healthcare system in Ernakulam will face a major setback if the hospitals get understaffed. Non-Covid patients rely on private hospitals for treatment. The functioning of other departments including cardiology and oncology of a hospital cannot be compromised. This is a major issue, not just for Ernakulam. Staff of MCHs testing positive raises concern across the state,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a urologist at a major private hospital in Ernakulam.

Changing rooms and canteens turn out to be hotbeds of infection spread in hospitals. “Except for changing rooms and canteens, the hospital staff wear masks and PPE kits everywhere else. This a serious situation which needs to be addressed by the staff,” said a doctor with a major private hospital in Kochi. “It is no longer safe to go to any private hospital, as the Covid-19 cases are increasing and the local transmission cases are on the rise. Hospitals have now become new hotspots of Covid infection. We pray that no one in the family falls sick, forcing us to visit hospitals. Recently, my mother- in-law had a surgery and we were planning to go to the doctor for a follow-up this week.

However, with the Covid-19 situation getting worse, we are not so sure whether that is a good idea,” said Parvathi S, a resident of Cherthala. Meanwhile, the fear is palpable among healthcare staff in hospitals. “We used to hear the news of healthcare staff testing positive at hospitals in other states, but now it has reached our doors. We also may get infected anytime now. We all are extra cautious, wearing protective gear while dealing with symptomatic patients, but non-Covid patients are handled in a different way and if any asymptomatic patient turns up, the situation can go out of hand,” said a nurse working in a private hospital.

New threat
The total number of healthcare workers infected in the district has risen to 20, raising concerns that most hospitals are now Covid hotspots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernakulam private hospital COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp