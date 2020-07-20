Four-member gang held over murder attempt in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A four member gang which had been on the run after allegedly making a failed bid on the life of a youth landed in police custody on Sunday. Lalu, 25, of Kombanadu, Shyam, 35, of Kalady, Vishnu, 24, and Leo, 26, both from Vengoor, were arrested by a special team led by K Bijum o n , D y S P, Perumbavoor.

The incident occurred on Friday when the gang summoned the member of a rival gang for mediatory talks at Thuruthy near Perumbavoor. When the youth arrived, the gang members pounced on him and even threw a country bomb. The youth suffered serious injuries in the incident and he is still in hospital, said police. Soon after the incident, the gang fled the scene.