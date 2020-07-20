STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Traders of Broadway, Ernakulam markets threaten to close down shops permanently

Traders of Broadway and Ernakulam markets are planning to launch a protest by closing down all shops in the area if the district authorities fail to meet their demands in the coming days.

Published: 20th July 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks close to the barricade set up at the entrance of Broadway to restrict the entry of people. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Traders of Broadway and Ernakulam markets are planning to launch a protest by closing down all shops in the area if the district authorities fail to meet their demands in the coming days. Permission to open 50 per cent of shops on alternate days and two entry and exit points are some of the demands being raised by the traders who feel that the SOP issued by the authorities earlier is difficult to be implemented and impractical. The SOP included the opening of only 30 per cent of shops in the market area, which was earlier declared as a containment zone, and allowing only one entry and exit point to the market.

However, this move has invited the ire of traders who feel the rules will only cause troubles to them and their customers. “The rule that mandates one entry and one exit point is not possible as around 2,200 shops are located in the area. It also doesn’t solve the problem of crowding in the market,” said K M Vipin, secretary, Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce (KMCC). “At present, there is no entry point from MG Road and hence customers have to walk more than one kilometre from Marine Drive to Banerjee Road. The problem can be solved if there is a second entry and exit point near Broadway South end and at Gopala Prabhu Road,” said Vipin.

To prevent lockdown violations, various traders’ associations, under the leadership of KMCC, are also willing to offer the service of a group of volunteers to create awareness among the public on the importance of maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks. Traders’ associations also held a meeting on Sunday to address the issues of wholesale dealers who have incurred huge financial losses since the closure of the market. 

“We have asked them to prepare an estimate of the losses. Based on that, other traders will offer financial assistance to them,” said KMCC president G Karthikeyan. He mentioned the role of provision traders of the market in tackling the food crisis in Chellanam panchayat soon after the area was declared a containment zone. “Based on the directive of the authorities, our traders had reopened their shops and gave groceries free- of-cost,” said Karthikeyan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp