72 more test positive in Ernakulam, 63 through local transmission

KOCHI: Adding further more to the increasing number of Covid cases, 72 more persons tested positive in Ernakulam district on Monday. Out of these cases, 63 were infected through local transmission and nine persons had arrived recently from foreign countries and other affected states.

From the identified Covid-19 clusters in the district, 19 cases were reported from Chellanam and 10 from the Aluva cluster. The new cases having signalled a further spread of the virus in panchayats situated close to Aluva and Keezhmadu, the health department has strengthened measures to contain the pandemic in these areas.According to the health department, panchayats located close to Aluva and Keezhmadu, including Choornikara, Alangad, Karumalloor, Edathala, Kadungallor, and Chengamanad are being closely monitored.

Four health workers have tested positive - a 36-year-old healthcare worker who is in the contact list of a doctor working at a private hospital who had tested positive earlier, a 36-year-old Ernakulam native who works at the Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, a 52-year-old Alangad native, who is a staffer of Ernakulam General Hospital, and a 24-year-old healthcare worker at Keezhmadu Primary Health Centre. With this, a total of 24 healthcare workers have been infected by the virus so far. As per the health officials, four persons have been infected from unknown sources.

A 38-year-old Vadakkekara native, a 39-year-old Okkal native, a 71-year-old Kalamassery native, and an 18-year-old Kalady native have been infected from sources that are still to be identified. “We are collecting more details of those who have been infected from unknown sources.

From amongst the cases reported, we are yet to get complete information regarding the healthcare workers, as we are unsure whether they got the infection through clusters or from those who had been infected earlier,” said a health official.Five Indian Navy personnel are included in those who tested positive on Monday.As many as eight persons recovered from the illness and were discharged from hospitals. With this, a total of 836 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

1,600 expats to arrive today

Kochi: The Kochi airport is expected to receive seven repatriation flights, carrying 1,600 passengers, on Tuesday. The international operations scheduled for Tuesday include two Emirates flights from Dubai, an Indigo service from Doha, an Air India Express from Dubai, an Indigo service from Kuwait, an Air India Express from Muscat and an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah.