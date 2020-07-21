Bodies of 2 who went missing recovered

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bodies of two persons, who went missing after the country boat they were travelling in went down near Cicily Jetty in Mulavukad, were recovered on Monday. K L Shyam, 42, a member of Ernakulam Bar Association, residing at Elamakkara and his friend Sachu,30, of Aluva are the victims of the mishap which occurred on Sunday evening.

Officers said the body of Sachu was recovered on Monday morning while Naval divers fished out the body of Shyam by afternoon. Lijo of Kumbalam, who was also on board the ill-fated boat, managed to swim to safety. “The trio had been visiting the Mulavukad residence of Shyam’s friend. They fished at an islet nearby around 2.30pm. The mishap occurred around 5.30pm,” said a local resident.

According to the eyewitnesses, Sachu had plunged into the water following which the other two tried to save him. Soon after the incident, police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched a search operation which was called off on Sunday night. The bodies were found stuck in the mud beneath the water, said police.