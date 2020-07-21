Mobile testing unit for lifestyle diseases starts plying at Angamaly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a novel initiative, the Angamaly Municipality has launched a mobile testing unit for lifestyle diseases. The clinic, set up with a budget of `15 lakh, aims to take make testing for lifestyle diseases accessible to all people within the municipality. The initiative, funded by the municipality, is run under by the Angamaly Taluk Hospital, with the services of a doctor, a nurse, a lab technician and a driver for the van. The mobile unit has provisions to collect samples for blood count tests, uric acid tests, creatinine blood tests, liver and kidney function tests, cholesterol and diabetes tests and HIV testing at affordable rates.

An action plan has been drawn up for its daily operations, under which the mobile testing facility will be stationed at various collecting points in each of the 30 wards under the municipality. “The mobile unit will be covering two wards each day. People can contact the unit directly or through ASHA workers or ward councillors. Once the samples are collected, the tests are conducted in the hospital and results reach them through ASHA workers. Patients have the provision to come in for consultation with the doctors or opt for a telemedicine facility,’ said Naseema Najeeb, superintendent officer of taluk hospital.

“The initiative might be first in Kerala. We have decided to set aside the same amount for the upkeep of the mobile testing unit in the coming years too,” said M A Gracy Teacher, municipality chairperson.

A lifestyle diseases clinic has been functioning in the Taluk hospital for the past one year. The mobile testing unit will come as a huge relief for senior citizens who now advised to be in reverse quarantine.

“At a time when high-risk category patients are advised to reduce their hospital visits, the clinic will help many in their routine check-ups. While the state remains a front-runner in the tally of lifestyle diseases, this initiative will benefit a lot in the high-risk category,” added Naseema Najeeb.The unit will start operations on Tuesday. The bookings can be done on 8281211988.