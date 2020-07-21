NHM hiring health workers for Covid duty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anticipating a further increase in Covid-19 cases in Ernakulam, the National Health Mission (NHM) has decided to recruit more healthcare workers. According to NHM officials, the sharp increase in positive cases might lead to a shortage of staff if adequate steps are not taken.Said Dr Mathews Numpeli, district programme manager: “Though we don’t have a staff shortage at present, we would like to be prepared to face any situation. We already have a list of over 100 healthcare workers who are willing to join the NHM team at First Line Treatment Centres, if the need arises. However, since the cases are on the rise, we want to be prepared enough and hence decided to go forward with the recruitment.”

The National Health Mission has invited applications from medical officers (MBBS), junior health inspector and staff nurse over a three-month contract. The last date for sending the application is Wednesday. There are already enough applicants.

“Since there is no provision to conduct an exam at this point, we will be doing interviews. A merit list will be prepared and applicants will be invited to join the team as per the vacancy available,” he said. According to Dr Mathew, the team will be provided training before being put on duty. “There will be sessions on safety measures and the right way to use PPE kits. Only trained individuals will be put on Covid duty,” said the programme manager.