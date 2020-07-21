STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, surging waves deal double blow to Chellanam

Already under triple lockdown, most houses are flooded; residents say they haven’t seen such tall waves even during Cyclone Ockhi

Published: 21st July 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Women sitting on the terrace of a building watching the heavy flow of water at Chellanam | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As seawater entered their houses, all that the people of Chellanam could do was look on helplessly. Their repeated calls for help, urging the government and the authorities concerned to construct a strong seawall, have gone unheeded. With the panchayat already placed under a triple lockdown after having become a Covid-19 cluster, the residents are in further distress.According to them, the waves whipped up by cyclone Ockhi in 2017 is nothing compared to the latest surge.

“We have never in the past 15 years seen such huge waves,” said Jinson Veluthamannungal, a member of the West Kochi Coast Protection Committee. Jinson is one of over 200 residents whose houses are either destroyed or on the verge of collapse.“The waves this year didn’t spare even those areas that had remained safe until now from flooding. An aerial view of the panchayat would show that every inch of Chellanam is flooded,” he said.

The residents blame unscientific projects like the deepening of the harbour channel for their plight, besides the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities in constructing seawalls. There is not a single resident who has escaped the wrath of the sea, Noby said. “Our household goods have been destroyed. We have nothing left to salvage.” The triple lockdown is not helping either.“Thanks to the stringent restrictions, no one can come to help us out nor can we evacuate to safer places,” Noby said.He alleged that, instead of addressing the root cause, all that the district administration does every year is open relief camps. 

“After Ockhi, when more than 1,500 people were shifted to relief camps, the residents decided not to seek shelter in any such facility. We don’t want camps. We want them to do something to save our property and lives,” he said.However, District Collector S Suhas said that only the district administration and the revenue department are working at ground zero.

“We are the ones carrying out relief work. None of the local self-government bodies is doing anything. Since the start of the lockdown, we have distributed kits to residents,” he said.  While the district administration has set up three camps at Chellanam, Suhas said, no resident will be forced to shift to the camps. 

“They can come in voluntarily. One camp has been set up for the elderly, one for the quarantined and the third for others. But people are yet to arrive at the camps. Maybe, they prefer to spend the night in their houses since water is expected to recede due to low tide,” he said.  The district administration is set to distribute around 1,500 kits to the residents on Tuesday, the collector said.“Also, a voluntary organisation has come up with an offer of monetary help to those in need. The money will be distributed through the fisheries department,” he said.

