‘Take your life on a Holiday’ with Sarovar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to get boost local tourism, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts has launched a campaign ‘Take your life on a Holiday’ for its South India leisure hotels. The campaign encourages travellers to indulge in a travel experience which allows the safety and comfort of the dwelling in the city while also relishing a relaxing experience. Minimal travel time and affordability are key here. The staycation is a perfect getaway for your family and friends.

The hotels on the list include Estuary Sarovar Portico at Poovar Island which comprises a unique Kerala dining experience and Ayurveda session; Vasundhara Sarovar Portico at Vayalar which includes the experience of relishing the traditional Kerala coastal cooking; and Poetree Sarovar Portico at Thekkady which promises a trek to Ottakathalamedu viewpoint and more. The booking window is open till August 31, and the offer can be availed until September 30, 2021. For more details visit www.sarovarhotels.com.