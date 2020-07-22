Bond over mehendi

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For years, Kochi-based sisters-in-law, Hishmiya Naif (28) and Nehala Nazar (22) bonded over their love for henna art. Little did they know that their shared passion would one day not only make them rub shoulders with the who’s who of Kerala’s celebrity pantheon but also commence a fruitful business venture. When the duo started their mehendi design handle Meh’k Designs (@mehkdesigns) on Instagram in December 2017, it was just an unassuming attempt to document and showcase their self-taught skill. “In the beginning, friends and family were our clients.

It was only after starting the Instagram page that we realised we can take the brand forward as a business. We launched organic mehendi cones and organic henna powder for hair,” says Nehala who is an architecture student currently in her fourth year. It was the brand’s debut at ‘On Flea.k’, Kochi’s largest flea market festival, in 2018 that proved to be a breakthrough. “We set up a stall at the fair and actress Saniya Iyappan spotted us.

She liked our designs and posted about us on her Instagram page. We got a lot of traction and many started following us. Saniya would call us whenever she wanted to get mehendi done, she also introduced us to Aparna Balamurali who became our client. Aparna in turn gave our reference to Srinidhi Shetty of ‘KGF’ movie fame.

That is how we came to be celebrity henna artists,” quips Nehala.

Soon, the duo was adorning the hands of Malayalam film industry a-listers including Saritha Jayasurya and Nazriya Nazim. “Saritha Jayasurya commissioned us for a photoshoot for her designer wear brand. We got to meet Jayasurya as well which was something out of our wildest dreams,” says Nehala.

However, it was their work for Nazriya Nazim that turned into Nehala’s biggest fangirl moment. “Nazriya brought us in to do her mehendi for a function she had to attend. Fahadh Faasil was at home and we got to interact with him. This was special, the couple was very humble and sweet,” says the 22-year-old. The pair has also done over 200 bridal mehendi commissions.

With a little free time on their hands since the pandemic outbreak, Hishmiya and Nehala have given a chic twist to the traditional mehendi by fusing floral and geometric forms to create edgy and modern tattoo-like designs. Their recent works play with an on-trend bohemian aesthetic coupled with subtle elements of conventional motifs. “Those who don’t want to or can’t commit to a permanent tattoo for various reasons can take inspiration from our new designs.”

Since tasting unexpected success, Hishmiya and Nehala have big plans for Meh’k Designs. They are planning to expand their brand’s product line. While the organic henna powder is sourced from Rajasthan, the duo adds to it a Devine combination of essential oils like tea tree, lavender and eucalyptus. The production and branding is done at their homes. “The essential oils we mix are soothing to the skin, hence our products don’t cause itching or blisters and the stain fades away over time instead of peeling off like chemical cones. This is why many people prefer our products. We are currently selling the cones and hair powder through our Instagram and plan to soon launch DIY henna kits. We are also working on coming up with more abstract and modern designs which will appeal to youngsters,” adds Nehala.