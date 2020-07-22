Ernakulam boat jetty: Memorial out, transport hub in

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The area identified to build a memorial for CPM leader and former minister T K Ramakrishnan near the Ernakulam boat jetty will not be used for the purpose. Instead, a transport hub will be developed there.

The decision to drop the memorial plan was taken after a team comprising Mayor Soumini Jain visited the area. She said the boat jetty and its premises play a key role in the development of transport infrastructure of Kochi.

“Hence, we cannot allot it for other uses. The area is an intersection point of boat jetty, bus stand and walkway to Metro and should only be used for transportation facilities,” said Soumini. She said the civic body will prepare a detailed project report to convert the area into a transport hub with the help of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd and other agencies.

Recently, the LDF, which is in the opposition in the corporation, had protested against the mayor’s decision to investigate whether permission to construct the memorial was granted in violation of coastal regulation zone norms.Deputy mayor K R Premkumar, standing committee chairmen P M Haris, P T Martin and councillor A B Sabu were also in the team.