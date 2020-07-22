Ernakulam Old Railway Station turns 118

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An iconic landmark of the city turned 118 on July 18 without any fanfare and most probably unbeknownst to the very people who should be fighting to keep it conserved. Ernakulam Old Railway station, which began its journey in 1902, continues to lie neglected by all.“The railway station has a lot of history attached to it. Right from its birth to the fact that Mahatma Gandhi got down at the station when he arrived via train to Kochi for a meeting, makes it historically important,” said Harihara Kumar K P, convenor, Ernakulam Old Railway Station Vikasana Samiti. According to him, the Samithi has been trying for a long time to get the Old Railway station renovated.

“We sent representations to the Ministry of Railways via online and also through V Muraleedhran MP, urging initiation of steps to conserve the station. The samithi had met the Mayor recently to ensure eviction of those who encroached the land. The Mayor said the Kochi Corporation is ready to give a compensation of Rs five lakh to the families if they are ready to move away. However, due to the pandemic, it is not feasible to meet the people personally.”The Railways has shown interest in renovating the station. “The general manager, during his visit to the place, had expressed his desire to do something,” said Harihara Kumar.

The history

In 1861, the Britishers had introduced the first railway line in Kerala which later extended up to Podanur near Coimbatore by 1862 which then connected to Madras. One of the spectators was a 12-year-old prince from the Kochi Royal family. In 1892, he became the Crown Prince of Kochi. Armed with a proposal, he met the Governor of Madras, Ferdick Nicholson, to start a line from Shoranur - the border town between Kochi and Malabar kingdoms, to Kochi. “In 1895, the new King announced that the state of Kochi will own and draw a new line from Shornour to Cochin, ” he said.

The project DPR was prepared and plans laid. “To finance the project, the King sold his 11 sacred crowns, half of Hill Palaces Gold reserves, used up entire Temple gold treasures and 14 sacred Golden Caparisons of Tripunithura Temple. The Travancore Kingdom gifted 62 acres of land, for the rail line that passes via its enclaves in Edappally and Angamaly. By 1902 the line was ready,” said Harihara Kumar.