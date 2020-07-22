First list of artists for fifth edition of Kochi Biennale announced

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Biennale Foundation has published the first list of artists for the 2020 Kochi-Muziris Biennale: In our Veins Flow Ink and Fire.This fifth edition of the Biennale is curated by Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao. The exhibition, together with a programme of seminars, screenings, performances and workshops, will run for 120 days from December 12 2020 to Apr 10 2021 at various sites across the city of Kochi.

The first list of artists include Ali Cherri (Beirut and Paris), Arpita Singh (New Delhi), Cecilia Vicuña (New York City and Santiago), Colectivo Ayllu / Migrantes Transgresorxs (Alex Aguirre Sánchez, Leticia/Kimy Rojas, Francisco Godoy Vega, Yos Piña Narváez) (Madrid), DAAR (Decolonizing Architecture Art Residency) (Palestine), Dáiddadállu (represented by Maret Anne Sara, Hilde Skancke Pedersen, Elle Márjá Eira, (Guovdageaidnu/Kautokeino), Gabriele Goliath (Johannesburg), Iman Issa (Berlin), Joan Jonas (New York City), Martta Tuomaala (Helsinki), Melati Suryodarmo (Gross Gleidingen and Surakarta), Mithra Kamalam (Baroda).

Pio Abad and Frances Wadsworth Jones (London), Priya Sen (New Delhi), Richard Bell (Brisbane), Sahil Naik (Baroda and Goa), Samson Young (Hong Kong), Seher Shah (New Delhi), Slavs and Tatars (Berlin), Thao Nguyen Phan (Ho Chi Minh City), The u-ra-mi-li project, (Anushka Meenakshi, Iswar Lalitha) (Pondicherry), Thuma Collective (Khin Kyi Htet, Rita Khin, Shwe Wutt Hmon, Tin Htet Paing, Yu Yu Myint Than) (Yangon), Vasudevan Akkitham (Baroda), Yinka Shonibare (London) and Zina Saro-Wiwa (Los Angeles).