Powering through crisis

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the going gets tough, the tough get going. 63-year-old Baby Govindan, a native of Koodalappadu in Perumbavoor, is proving this proverb to be true, with his unwavering will. The master carpenter, who owns a firm called Swathy Wood Crafts, have been going through tough times since the lockdown. With a family business that deals in furniture and house fixtures, the business has been slow for him and he had to let go of the workers at the woodshop.

It was then that Baby thought of exploring the market for traditional wooden household items in Kerala. He started off making book stands for religious texts (Granthapeedam), eyeing the upcoming Ramayana month. With the support of his acquaintance G Harikumar, who helped get the word out about the product, he got more orders. “There was a lot of spare time during the lockdown, during which I made a batch of stands. Harikumar helped in getting orders from various temples across the state,” says Baby.

While the workshop has all necessary machinery, the book stands crafted out of a single plank of wood takes up a day’s labour. The connectors between the flanks of the book stand are chiselled out to maintain the continuity of the wood. Since the market for the item will only last as long as the holy month, these are sold at affordable rates. “Most of these are made using jackfruit tree wood (jack wood), as per tradition. But woods like teak and mahogany are also used for this. Since I am single-handedly managing all the labour, work goes on till late night,” says Baby.

Despite being in the carpentry business for three decades, the business has been slowest for him during the past couple of years. But, he is enthusiastic about exploring the possibility of manufacturing other artisanal items too. Items such as ‘Adapalaka’, a wooden lid traditionally used to drain rice water, and ‘Maravi’, a vessel made of wood used to collect rice water are also being made in his workshop.

He is also making vessels and tumblers out of Indian Kino tree wood (venga), which is said to have medicinal properties that act against high sugar levels. ‘Aavani palaka’ a wooden flat seat used to sit on while reading religious texts and conducting puja too are being sold. These items are finding many takers.