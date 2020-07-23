44 turn positive, seafood firms under radar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A grim situation is prevailing in Ezhupunna panchayat of Alappuzha district after 44 people tested Covid-19 positive over the past few days, three of them on Wednesday. The worsening scenario has in fact forced a seafood exporting company in the panchayat to test 500 of its staff spending close to `12 lakh after one of its security personnel tested positive. Local health officials are keeping a close watch on the test results of the staff as a few of them have mild symptoms.

“A majority of the staff are from other places and we have alerted the respective local units to track them,” a health department official said.

The security staff member who turned positive was asked to go on leave on June 26 when he recorded a high temperature during routine thermal screening. After he tested positive on July 8, health department officials contacted the company immediately and ordered a massive sanitisation process. “The company agreed to test all its staff members and also met the expenses,” said Ezhupunna panchayat president Syamala Kumari S T.