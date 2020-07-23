STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
92 new cases, 15 infected through unknown sources

Panchayats located close to Aluva and Keezhmad, including Choornikkara, Alangad, Karumalloor, Edathala, Kadungalloor and Chengamanad are clubbed to the clusters.

While Aluva has been declared a containment zone, the highway section in the town sees heavy traffic everyday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam on Wednesday reported 92 new Covid patients, 82 of them got infected through local transmission. The sources of infection 15 of them are not known. Further, a number of patients undergoing treatment for other ailments at private hospitals are testing positive for Covid-19, raising serious concern.

A 65-year-old Manjapra native, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital at Angamaly, a 52-year-old Aluva native who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi, and a 52-year-old Thrikkakara native and a priest who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Aluva were among those who tested positive. Of the total cases, 10 people came from foreign countries and other affected states. With Covid-19 spreading to nearby panchayats in the already identified clusters, officials have taken steps to closely monitor the cases by clubbing these panchayats with the existing clusters.

Panchayats located close to Aluva and Keezhmad, including Choornikkara, Alangad, Karumalloor, Edathala, Kadungalloor and Chengamanad are clubbed to the clusters. “Before the existing Covid situation worsens, we want to contain the spread by including those regions to the existing clusters. More surveillance and testing will be done in the identified panchayats,” said a health official.

From the identified clusters in the district, 15 persons tested positive from Keezhmad, 13 from Aluva, and one from Chellanam. Meanwhile, eight inmates of Kuzhupilly convent and three inmates of Thrikkakara convent too tested positive

A 26-year-old police official, who works at Nedumbassery airport, a 34-year-old Nedumbassery native who works at a private hotel, a 46-year-old Pengattoor native, and a 44-year-old Udayamperoor native, who is a vegetable vendor at Maradu market were among those whose sources of infection remain unknown.

The others who got infected from unknown sources include a 53-year-old Kalady native, a 13-year-old Pallarimangalam native, a 80-year-old Edappally native, a 45-year-old Kunnathunadu native, a 64-year-old fruit vendor at Palluruthy, a 10-year-old Thamanam native, a 68-year-old Karakunnam native near Kothamangalam, a 78-year-old Edappally native, a 30-year-old Sreemoolanagaram native, a 21-year-old Palarivattom native, and a 27-year-old Kaloor native.

