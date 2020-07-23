Archdiocese brings out burial norms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Archbishop Antony Kariyil of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese on Wednesday came out with a circular detailing the norms and rituals to be followed in case of a Covid death.

The archdiocese also formed a help desk for the churchgoers to contact in case they need any assistance. “The prayers have been made short as compared to the previous long ceremony. The idea is to complete the funeral quickly, maintaining safety protocols,” said Fr Joseph Koluthuvallil, who is part of the help desk.