STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Candy for the eye, curry for the soul

29-year-old Kottayam native Jishnu C Krishnan’s works are a blend of surrealism and pop-art

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Did The Coca-Cola Company release a new line of beverages as an ode to the land of coconuts?’ was our first question when we saw ‘ThengaCola’, an ingenious rebranding of the soft drink and our humble ‘thengakola’ (a bunch of coconuts). On digging deep, we found ‘Oru Kolayude Anthyam’ or ‘Death of a Murder’ which featured a bunch of bananas portraying the struggles of a designer. Conceptualising a bus conductor into a ‘kili’ (Malayalam for a bird), substituting a nutmeg as the human brain while captioning the same as ‘Oru Jathi Chintha’ (a distinct way of thinking) and depicting a train coach as a cigarette pack are just a few of Kottayam native Jishnu C Krishnan’s personal projects. His works are both eye candy and soul food.

While art has always intrigued Jishnu, the 29-year-old realised the scope of the subject only after passing out of school. He chose to complete a Masters in Fine Arts from Kochi and was recruited as a visual designer by an IT company. “However, I had to work on a few movie posters when I was a part of Papaya Media in Kochi. That opened an entirely new door for me,” he says.

Abstract art and surrealism describe Jishnu’s work aptly. The advertising art director, who is based in Bengaluru, has worked with the likes of Syam Pushkaran, an experience he describes was rather enlightening. “I’ve always been interested in manipulating the objects I see. My perspective aligns towards art which doesn’t inhibit itself to one medium -- hence the choice of images, videos, AR face filters and VR experiments too. I’ve also been interested in art that contains movement. Of late, my work comprises pop colours too. Initially, art was made for art’s sake. Later, when such concepts became meaningful and relatable, they became viral,” he says.

For Jishnu, ideas matter more than execution. And we can see why. A shampoo titled ‘Shikari Shampoo’, a take on Tinkle’s most lovable hunter, is an exclusive product for your moustache. ‘Carmegham’ (rain clouds), has been depicted in a literal manner -- cars as clouds with buckets of water, ready to ‘spill’ as rain. Where does the inspiration come from? “Just about anything animates me. I’ve always, deliberately or not, wanted to do work that was different, unconventional. People message me saying how my work has influenced them – especially surreal art. This has helped me to create more,” Jishnu adds. The artist is currently working on a movie in his favourite genre – surrealism and fantasy and hopes to make one on the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp