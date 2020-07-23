Fort Kochi awaits festival days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: During a meeting held by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry last year, it was noted that the Biennale had significantly contributed to reviving the economy. As per the reports, there was a 50 per cent increase in business for local traders, besides the rise in orders for inbound tour operators and hospitality sector. The last Biennale had managed to salvage the tourism sector, which was ravaged by the 2018 flood. A survey had pointed out that besides the tourism sector, transport and real estate too immensely benefitted from the event.

Shiny Mathew, councillor of Fort Kochi, agrees. “The local economy stands to benefit a lot. We have no apprehensions about providing the required facilities, including accommodation. Homestays are expecting a resurgence during the period. That said, we are worried about the Covid situation. We are yet to get any intimation,” she says.

Funding also remains a roadblock. While the government contribution to the event was Rs 7 crore in 2018, additional funds came from private sponsors and sale of tickets. But the government contribution might drop this year, considering the financial crunch faced due to the pandemic. “Funding is more difficult this year. I’m hopeful that our regular supporters will continue to support. We have also initiated other plans,” says Krishnamachari.