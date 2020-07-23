HMT staffer drowns

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 58-year-old man drowned in the Periyar in Aluva on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Asokan, an employee with HMT, Kalamassery.

According to the police, Asokan had left his house for duty in the morning. However, local residents spotted him caught in the strong current in the river by 2pm. A search operation was launched soon and his body was fished out by 6pm.

There was strong current in the river due to the opening of the shutters of the Bhoothathankettu dam, the police said.