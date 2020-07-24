99 of 100 new Covid-19 cases in Ernakulam district infected locally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 99 of the 100 new Covid-19 cases reported in Ernakulam on Thursday are cases of local transmission, while only one person who arrived from a foreign country has tested positive for the virus. Among the latest to be diagnosed, four persons have no known source of infection. This includes a 24-year-old Choornikkara native, two Vazhakulam natives aged 44 and 48, a 36-year-old Vengola native, and a 34-year-old Kalamassery native.

Similar to the Aluva and Keezhmad clusters, health officials have raised concerns regarding the spread of the virus from the Chellanam cluster to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry areas as well. “Of the cases being reported from Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, many were in the contact lists of the Chellanam natives who got tested earlier. We are keeping track of these cases and surveillance has been strengthened in the region,” said a health official.

The Keezhmad cluster accounted for 11 cases, the Choornikkara cluster nine cases, the Alangad cluster six cases, the Aluva cluster five cases, and the Edathala cluster four cases. At the same time, five cases were reported from Fort Kochi, and three from Mattancherry. The Chellanam cluster did not report any new case on the day.

In what comes as a relief to the district, 95 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the illness. With this, the number of patients undergoing treatment here now stands at 992.