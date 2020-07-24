STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The anthem of resistance

Jubith Namradath’s ‘The Kerala Anthem’ is an ode to the frontline warriors who are helping the state fight Covid-19

KOCHI:  The video opens with a brief - “Up we go was conceived as a song of brotherhood and dreams.” After a few beeps, the latter part is erased and altered to “a song of the Kerala Model.” Film director Jubith Namradath’s appreciation and gratitude towards the state government and the frontline workers culminated in ‘The Kerala Anthem’. The video was released the other day by film star Mammootty.

 The anthem reiterates ‘up, up we go, up we go’ -- a testimony to the state’s combined efforts of adeptly handling previous turmoil such as the recurrent floods and the Nipah virus. With picturesque visuals, commencing with a dragonfly symbolising the onset of rain, to a boy dancing in the fields spotting an army of leaders carrying black umbrellas, the motion graphics of the video is an ample tribute to the crises management warriors of Kerala. The army of leaders includes Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading the pack, with Health Minister K K Shailaja, Shashi Tharoor MP, Hibi Eden MP and others. Illustrations of the state’s infrastructure achievements such as the Kochi Metro, Kannur International Airport and the houses built by the LIFE Mission are also incorporated in the video.

“The song was written, composed and ready for release six years ago. Unfortunately, all of us were busy and couldn’t find the time to create a video. During the lockdown, we had a chance to be together and we considered a song that was fitting with the times. During the second phase of the lockdown, the Kerala model was widely hailed by foreign media. We contemplated making a video on Kerala’s resistance. We were thrilled to make a connection with this particular song,” says Jubith of ‘Aabhasam’ fame.

However, they still had restrictions while shooting the video during the lockdown. So, the option was to create a minimal effect motion graphics video. “I was already familiar with the artist Ashin Munnu’s works -- he transferred our concept brilliantly to the screen. Animator Sanal Dev created an innate liveliness to the visuals,” says Jubith.

 Why would a Kerala Anthem be sung in English? “Primarily because the song was initially conceived as one that spoke of our struggles to get into the industry and make a name for ourselves six years ago. Throughout the whole course, we stood together. Back then, the song was written in English. Therefore, when we decided to release the song as the Kerala Anthem, we chose to focus on the togetherness. Perhaps if the song was ideated and written now, it may have been in Malayalam,” he adds. While Saji Oorali did the music, Fadal Nazir lent the vocals. Now streaming on YouTube.

