69 more test positive, 151 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam on Friday reported 69 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease. Of the 69 cases, 61 got infected through local transmission while the sources of infection of seven persons could not be established. A 56-year-old Kakkanad native, a 29-year-old Kumbalam native, an Aluva native aged 69, a 65-year-old Nellikuzhi native, a 53-year-old Thrikkakara native, who is also a police officer, a 55-year-old Kuttampuzha native and Karumalloor native aged 28 are those who became infected through unknown sources.

According to the health department, the details of those infected through unknown sources are being collected. “We are collecting the details of those infected through unknown sources. In almost all such cases reported earlier, the sources of infection have been identifiedand we are keeping track of the rest,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected from clusters in the district has come down. Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of the Covid-19 fight in the district, said Covid spread in Chellanam is under control. The district also saw 151 persons recovering from the disease. In all, 910 people are undergoing treatment in the district.

Two Covid deaths

The deceased are Annie Antony, 76, from Ernakulam and Baihakki, 59, of Aluva. An inmate of Karunalayam, Annie had been bedridden for sometime. After she tested positive for Covid, Annie was undergoing treatment at the care home which has been converted into a hospital in the wake of rising number of Covid cases among inmates. Baihakki was undergoing treatment for Covid at Government Medical College, Kalamassery after he developed fever and experienced difficulty in breathing. “He had developed pneumonia and was in critical condition at the hospital. Treatments, including plasma therapy, were provided to the patient,” said A Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid at the hospital. The two deaths were not included in the four deaths announced by chief minister during his media briefing on Friday.