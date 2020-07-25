STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chellanam residents angry at getting a raw deal from govt

 Residents of Chellanam, who were forced to battle tidal fury after the earlier threat posed by Covid-19,  feel that the government has let them down.

With fear of community spread lingering over Chellanam, a police official clad in a PPE is seen on the road leading to the coastal area | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Chellanam, who were forced to battle tidal fury after the earlier threat posed by Covid-19,  feel that the government has let them down. It is being alleged that though announcements were made that more than three mobile Covid testing units will be pressed into service in the region, only one had come in since Sunday and that too just for a brief period.“This is one of the biggest clusters in the district. But the authorities are not giving it due attention,” said T A Dalphin, convener, West Kochi Coast Protection Committee. 

He said the situation in Chellanam could turn explosive since those suspected of having the disease are quarantined in houses they share with other family members .“If testing is not conducted properly, one can just imagine how the situation will turn out to be” he said. “With the primary health centre and the private clinic being shut down, the people of Chellanam have nowhere to turn to for medical attention. It is a miracle no deaths have been reported from here,” said Dalphin. 

Jinson, a resident, said it was announced that mobile Maveli units will  supply grocery. “We are yet to see even one of them. We are being sustained by the goodwill of organisations and individuals who are bringing food kits and other essential items,” he said. On sea erosion, Jinson said, “At present, things are calm. However, places which had sea walls too have been affected this time around.”

V S Sunil Kumar, Agriculture Minister, recently said a letter will be submitted to  the chief minister for initiating measures to urgently address the needs of coastal areas in the district. “Special guidelines for coastal areas in the backdrop of Covid and sea erosion will be drawn up immediately,” he said. The district collector said an emergency fund of `2 lakh will be released from the Disaster Management Fund. The Kerala  State Human Rights Commission has directed the chief secretary and the collector to look into the demands of the residents regarding the construction of the sea wall and submit an action taken report within three weeks.

