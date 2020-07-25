STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Home bakers next door

The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has changed the way we perceive every business, and this has applied to food and bakery as well.

Published: 25th July 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kaptain’s Bakery in Vasant Vihar

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has changed the way we perceive every business, and this has applied to food and bakery as well. Commercial bakeries with several production units and numerous outlets were quite common and convenient until the pandemic came along and going out and shopping for them became dangerous. This has brought back the concept of home bakeries, where the bakers make pastries and cakes out of their kitchen, making it a healthier, more personalised affair. It is also a kind of activity that brings a family together, where everyone can do their bit to make a tasty treat.

Kunju’s Baking Academy, recently inaugurated by Dr Beena Vijayan IAS, Chairman, Cochin Port Trust, comes with the heritage and experience of one of the oldest bakehouses in Kerala, popularly known as Kunju’s Bakery that started in 1931 in Kanjirappally. Kunju’s famous JamRolls is quite nostalgic for every Malayali, and still has takers around the world. 

This year, the Kochi unit managed by Dr Jayan, head of the Learning Center, BPCL-Kochi Refinery, has announced is a three-month-long online course for budding home bakers. It will be inaugurated by Prof T V Rao, an expert in human resource development, on 26 July, Sunday. Many city-based IT professionals, engineers, doctors, architects, designers, housewives, and students from different parts of Kerala and a few from outside the state have signed up for the course. For more details, call 9495001016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp