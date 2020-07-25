Home bakers next door

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has changed the way we perceive every business, and this has applied to food and bakery as well. Commercial bakeries with several production units and numerous outlets were quite common and convenient until the pandemic came along and going out and shopping for them became dangerous. This has brought back the concept of home bakeries, where the bakers make pastries and cakes out of their kitchen, making it a healthier, more personalised affair. It is also a kind of activity that brings a family together, where everyone can do their bit to make a tasty treat.

Kunju’s Baking Academy, recently inaugurated by Dr Beena Vijayan IAS, Chairman, Cochin Port Trust, comes with the heritage and experience of one of the oldest bakehouses in Kerala, popularly known as Kunju’s Bakery that started in 1931 in Kanjirappally. Kunju’s famous JamRolls is quite nostalgic for every Malayali, and still has takers around the world.

This year, the Kochi unit managed by Dr Jayan, head of the Learning Center, BPCL-Kochi Refinery, has announced is a three-month-long online course for budding home bakers. It will be inaugurated by Prof T V Rao, an expert in human resource development, on 26 July, Sunday. Many city-based IT professionals, engineers, doctors, architects, designers, housewives, and students from different parts of Kerala and a few from outside the state have signed up for the course. For more details, call 9495001016.