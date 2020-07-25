Kalabhavan to spearhead digital art movement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalees settled in 156 countries have started joining online classes of Kochi-based Kalabhavan to learn different performing arts and instruments. It’s for the first time that Kalabhavan is using the digital technology platform in a big way to offer classes to thousands of Malayalees settled across the globe. The new initiative has been launched in association with World Malayalee Federation (WMF) which has chapters in 156 countries.

Kalabhavan secretary K S Prasad said it’s for the first time that Kalabhavan is conducting online classes in a massive scale. “Grownups and youngsters from across the world are joining the online classes. We have selected 15 teachers for it. We are charting out a schedule considering the different time zones. Kalabhavan has started training teachers to communicate in English and work in different time zones,” he said.

WMF Global Vice Chairman Rejin Chalappuram said the pandemic has resulted in unprecedented crisis and people all are a distressed lot. “We entered into an association with Kalabhavan with an aim to help Malayalees relive their stress.

There is no age restriction. Anyone can join the online classes. In fact, the endemic has thrown open new avenues of learning which we never have thought of,” he said and added that the initiative was also an attempt to help the artistes who have been badly affected by the pandemic. “We have directed all our chapters to extend maximum support to the initiative,” he added.