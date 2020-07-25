STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s temporary vendors an inevitable risk?

Though they cater to a fleeting crowd and don’t stick to Covid norms, the police are going easy on 
these sellers, not wanting to stop them from earning a livelihood

Published: 25th July 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By  Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Every Saturday, the newly-laid Thammanam-Pullepady road that branches from Kathrikadavu junction buzzes with activity. Vendors line the street with auto trolleys and vans selling everything from vegetables, fruits and meat to snacks and pretty trinkets. Passers-by halt to make a quick purchase, but a crowd often gathers around the vendor who offers the best bargain. Even as Covid-19 cases surge exponentially in the district, social distancing norms are repeatedly flouted at these pop-up markets. 

The situation is not very different in other parts of the city including Palarivattom, Edappally, Vytilla, High Cout junction and Kalamassery, where pop-up stalls have cropped up in increasing numbers since the Covid-19 outbreak. With the pandemic-induced lockdown resulting in loss of employment and livelihood for many in the unorganised sector, many have started to set up shop as an alternative.

“Ever since the lockdown restrictions were relaxed, many daily-wage labourers and autorickshaw drivers have set up shop at major junctions selling whatever they can. We have been getting complaints from residents about these vendors not following Covid protocols. Although the corporation has decided to penalise offenders, laxities continue to take place. The civic body cannot clamp down on them either, as that would be like taking their only source of income away,” said A B Sabu, corporation councillor and former chairperson of the welfare standing committee. 

While shops and supermarkets have been asked to follow certain guidelines like regular sanitisation of door handles, placing sanitisers at bill counters and limiting the entry of customers, street vendors claim that being on the roadside makes it impossible to do any of these.“I move to a different location every two days. In general, there are a lot of customers in the evenings but the footfall is spread out through the rest of the day. People usually crowd around fish or meat stalls. Though I try to sanitise my hands after every transaction, it is not always possible,” says Kesavadas M S, who has been selling banana chips out of his van for the last four months. His orchestra troupe has seen no business since March. 

According to Swamy who owns the OSM Supermarket close to Kathrikadavu junction, the Saturday market has become a public hazard. “The vendors don’t even bother to ask customers to stand apart. They obviously don’t want to lose a possible buyer. Some don’t even wear masks. Almost all the shops in the area have registered low sales because residents in the vicinity don’t want to be exposed to the transit crowd which stops to buy from the vendors. The traders and resident’s association have brought the issue to the notice of the corporation. The police conducted inspections for a couple of days last week, but nothing has been done after that,” says Swamy.

Auto driver Kabir K turned his vehicle into a mobile kiosk selling eggs a week ago. Since then, he has parked his vehicle at Vytilla and Kathrikadavu and sold eggs. Although he has already been fined by the police, Kabir says he will continue with the business until things get back to normal. “I started selling eggs because I wasn’t getting enough passengers. Customers mostly come one after the other. The police fined us and have warned us not to park by the road, but there hasn’t been much of an issue from their side. They know too well that this is the only way we can feed our families,” says the 48-year-old. On the other hand, permanent street vendors complain that new entrants are biting into their share of the business. 

“Surely, there is a rivalry between the two groups. The permanent vendors have established their territory and are used to getting customers. Now they are vexed about having to share the income. Unlike existing vendors, the new ones have not invested much in the business. This is only a temporary gig for them. They hire a vehicle for a day, sell their goods and pop up in a different location the next day,” added Sabu.

AROUND TOWN
The situation is not different in other parts of the city including Palarivattom, Edappally, Vytilla, High Cout junction and Kalamassery, where pop-up stalls have cropped up in increasing numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp