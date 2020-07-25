Kochi’s temporary vendors an inevitable risk?

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Every Saturday, the newly-laid Thammanam-Pullepady road that branches from Kathrikadavu junction buzzes with activity. Vendors line the street with auto trolleys and vans selling everything from vegetables, fruits and meat to snacks and pretty trinkets. Passers-by halt to make a quick purchase, but a crowd often gathers around the vendor who offers the best bargain. Even as Covid-19 cases surge exponentially in the district, social distancing norms are repeatedly flouted at these pop-up markets.

The situation is not very different in other parts of the city including Palarivattom, Edappally, Vytilla, High Cout junction and Kalamassery, where pop-up stalls have cropped up in increasing numbers since the Covid-19 outbreak. With the pandemic-induced lockdown resulting in loss of employment and livelihood for many in the unorganised sector, many have started to set up shop as an alternative.

“Ever since the lockdown restrictions were relaxed, many daily-wage labourers and autorickshaw drivers have set up shop at major junctions selling whatever they can. We have been getting complaints from residents about these vendors not following Covid protocols. Although the corporation has decided to penalise offenders, laxities continue to take place. The civic body cannot clamp down on them either, as that would be like taking their only source of income away,” said A B Sabu, corporation councillor and former chairperson of the welfare standing committee.

While shops and supermarkets have been asked to follow certain guidelines like regular sanitisation of door handles, placing sanitisers at bill counters and limiting the entry of customers, street vendors claim that being on the roadside makes it impossible to do any of these.“I move to a different location every two days. In general, there are a lot of customers in the evenings but the footfall is spread out through the rest of the day. People usually crowd around fish or meat stalls. Though I try to sanitise my hands after every transaction, it is not always possible,” says Kesavadas M S, who has been selling banana chips out of his van for the last four months. His orchestra troupe has seen no business since March.

According to Swamy who owns the OSM Supermarket close to Kathrikadavu junction, the Saturday market has become a public hazard. “The vendors don’t even bother to ask customers to stand apart. They obviously don’t want to lose a possible buyer. Some don’t even wear masks. Almost all the shops in the area have registered low sales because residents in the vicinity don’t want to be exposed to the transit crowd which stops to buy from the vendors. The traders and resident’s association have brought the issue to the notice of the corporation. The police conducted inspections for a couple of days last week, but nothing has been done after that,” says Swamy.

Auto driver Kabir K turned his vehicle into a mobile kiosk selling eggs a week ago. Since then, he has parked his vehicle at Vytilla and Kathrikadavu and sold eggs. Although he has already been fined by the police, Kabir says he will continue with the business until things get back to normal. “I started selling eggs because I wasn’t getting enough passengers. Customers mostly come one after the other. The police fined us and have warned us not to park by the road, but there hasn’t been much of an issue from their side. They know too well that this is the only way we can feed our families,” says the 48-year-old. On the other hand, permanent street vendors complain that new entrants are biting into their share of the business.

“Surely, there is a rivalry between the two groups. The permanent vendors have established their territory and are used to getting customers. Now they are vexed about having to share the income. Unlike existing vendors, the new ones have not invested much in the business. This is only a temporary gig for them. They hire a vehicle for a day, sell their goods and pop up in a different location the next day,” added Sabu.

AROUND TOWN

