Nine international flights set to arrive on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi airport is scheduled to receive nine repatriation flights on Saturday, including Air India operations from Frankfurt in Germany and San Fransisco in the USA. The evacuation flights scheduled for Saturday include an IndiGo flight from Muscat, Air India Express from Dubai, FlyDubai from Dubai, Air India Express from Abu Dhabi, Indigo from Kuwait, Air India Express from Muscat and Air Arabia from Sharjah. The airport received eight flights on Friday. Departure operations to international destinations started gaining momentum as Emirates operated two services to Dubai.