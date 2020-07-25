Two hurt as bike, scooter collide

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two motorists were severely injured after a bike and a scooter collided on Sahodaran Ayyappan Road near Elamkulam Metro Station on Friday night. “We are yet to identify the persons. They have been taken to the Medical Trust Hospital. As one of the two-wheelers was a sports bike, we suspect speeding to be the reason behind the accident,” said an officer with the Maradu police station. According to an eyewitness, the bike rammed into the scooter which was taking a U-turn near the metro station. “The motorcycle was going towards Kadavanthra and the scooter fell into the nearby drain in the impact of the collision. Luckily, the injured persons were taken to the hospital immediately,” he said.