Two hurt as bike, scooter collide

KOCHI: Two motorists were severely injured after a bike and a scooter collided on Sahodaran Ayyappan Road near Elamkulam Metro Station on Friday night. “We are yet to identify the persons. They have been taken to the Medical Trust Hospital. As one of the two-wheelers was a sports bike, we suspect speeding to be the reason behind the accident,” said an officer with the Maradu police station. According to an eyewitness, the bike rammed into the scooter which was taking a U-turn near the metro station. “The motorcycle was going towards Kadavanthra and the scooter fell into the nearby drain in the impact of the collision. Luckily, the injured persons were taken to the hospital immediately,” he said.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
American film company organises online convention to honour APJ Abdul Kalam
Bengal man dies by suicide after wife, mother-in-law thrash him with brooms
Noida: Toddler killed in parents' fight, father arrested
Check engines on Boeing 737s that could shut down mid-flight: US Federal Aviation Administration
East Bengal's ISL hopes over as organisers stick to 10 teams
Tamil Nadu govt acquires Jaya residence after depositing Rs 67.9 crore in court