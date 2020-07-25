Youth Action Force volunteers lend a helping hand during Covid times

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when Kerala battles Covid-19 pandemic which has been wreaking havoc across all spheres, the Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force (KVYAF) members are becoming a role model through their selfless service.The volunteers are giving their everything for the betterment of society since the lockdown days, and many haven’t been to their homes for the past 50-60 days.While they started by helping in community kitchens, disinfection of public spaces and home delivery of essential goods and medicines, their duties have increased through the months. With around 60 volunteers functioning full time in the district, KVYAF, an initiative of Kerala Youth Welfare Board, has extended its services to the Covid care centres and First- Line Treatment Centres (FLTC).

“At present, we have 10 specially-trained volunteers working at the FLTC set up at CIAL. The volunteers were given a three-day training by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in safety practices. As more FLTCs are set to start functioning at panchayat level, their duties will be extended to these centres too,” said Aravind Sajeevan, district captain, KVYAF.

Measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the volunteers, with the government providing them with accommodation facilities and personal protection gear.A team of volunteers had served at the Covid Care Centre (quarantine facilities for returning NRIs) at ILM College at Rayamangalam panchayat and Pulluvazhi in Perumbavoor. “The volunteers kitted out in PPE had ensured food supply and other emergency services for the NRIs. The experience helped prepare our volunteers for their stint at FLTCs,” adds Aravind.

They also helped out panchayat authorities in packing and delivery of food kits and disinfection of schools which were selected as entrance examination centres.While KVYAF initially had registered volunteers in the age group of 15-25, it decided to stick to recruiting from colleges with the pandemic spreading fast. The volunteers are also part of the state’s measures against the potential flood. Enlisted volunteers are being provided online training in flood rescue and other related activities.

Volunteers, in 20-member batches, are being trained through Google Meet classrooms. Training officers are selected and coached with support of Fire and Rescue and Medical Officers and adventure training experts. “The activities are voluntary with no monetary benefits. Hence, to keep doing it even in the face of a pandemic can be attributed to the serving spirit as well the bonding between the members nurtured through volunteer training camps,” adds Aravind.