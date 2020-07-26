STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Community spread fear grips residents of gated communities, apartment complexes as cases spike

Residents of apartment complexes and gated communities in the city are a worried lot.

Published: 26th July 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

While on one side panic is setting in about increasing local transmission cases of Covid the number of vehicles on road are not going down in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of apartment complexes and gated communities in the city are a worried lot.With community spread of Covid-19 becoming a grave reality, the residents fear that if care is not taken, their apartment complexes and gated communities may turn into mini clusters of the disease. Already, there have been cases where tenants of entire apartment complexes were placed under quarantine after a few of them tested positive.

“The fear is valid. Nearly 100 people live in close quarters in such places using the same amenities like lifts and common areas. So, chances of spread of the infection are high,” said Somanathan, president, Flat Owners’ Association (FOA). On their part, those managing the apartment complexes have strengthened precautionary measures like checking the antecedents of outsiders visiting the establishments, he said.

“Still, people are worried. Since lockdown was relaxed, several people arrived from places having a high incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection. A majority of them own flats in various apartment complexes here,” he said. When asked about incidents where some residents’ associations denied entry to such returnees, Somanathan said the FOA had not condoned the associations’ move and urged them to take actions like ensuring that residents follow standard Covid protocol of the state government.

Service apartments, used for short-term stays, are another cause for concern, said Anil Prabhakar, a resident of an apartment complex in the city. “There are several service apartments in the city – there is no record of their exact number – and many people passing by the city stay there for short periods of time,” he said. However, Somanathan said at every apartment, it is ensured that details like the name and contact number of such people is entered in the apartment’s register.

Deputy district medical officer Dr Savita K said if care is not taken, Covid can swiftly spread through apartments. “There have been such cases. However, if those suspected to have contracted Covid quarantine themselves, such a situation can be avoided,” she said.Meanwhile, Rotary Cochin Cosmos is organising a webinar to educate residents about the steps that need to be taken in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Community spread
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp