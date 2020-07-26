Supplyco to soon help NRI returnees set up own stores

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Supplyco with the cooperation of the state Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) is coming up with a programme to help returning expatriates to set up their own stores. The products sold at Supplyco’s Maveli stores will be made available at the expat-owned stores as part of the initial stage of the proposal. The expats who are interested should own the land and building. NORKA will offerloans through commercial banks at lower interest rates as per the proposal. However, the stores are not permitted to be set up within a 5-km radius of any existing Supplyco stores and also not allowed within 2 kms of one another.