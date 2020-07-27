STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam reports 61 new Covid cases, 107 recover

Kalamassery Medical College Hospital said four of its Covid patients are in a critical state.

Published: 27th July 2020 05:38 AM

Coronavirus

(Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a breather of sorts, Ernakulam on Sunday reported more recoveries than new Covid-19 cases. While 61 more persons tested positive for the virus in the district, as many as 107 patients recovered. Except for a 24-year-old Uttar Pradesh native working at a shipping company in Kochi, all of the newly reported cases were locally transmitted.

According to health officials, the source of infection of each person who was confirmed infected on Sunday has been traced. “Most of them figured in the contact lists of those who had tested positive earlier,” said an official. Two healthcare workers -- a 34-year-old employee at the Family Welfare Centre, Koothattukulam, and a 27-year-old doctor at the Primary Health Centre, Kalamassery -- are also among those diagnosed with the disease.

Among those who recovered are five persons who had been undergoing treatment here after coming from other states, and two from other districts. A total of 865 patients are currently being treated for Covid-19 in the district.

Four patients at MCH critical

Kalamassery Medical College Hospital said four of its Covid patients are in a critical state. A 64-year-old Aluva native, who was undergoing treatment at Kolencherry MC was shifted to KMC on July 16. A 55-year-old Panayikulam native, who is a blood pressure patient, is also critical. A 53-year-old Aluva native, who was shifted to the KMC on July 13, and a 42-year-old Elanji native, who was brought here on Thursday, are also critical.

Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)




