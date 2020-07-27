Maithripuram declared containment zone again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After getting a brief breathing space from lockdown, Maithripuram residents of Kakkanad are put back in containment zone.The 28th division of Thrikkakkara municipality has been declared a micro containment zone again after a gas agent tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

As he distributed cylinders in the area, including NGO quarters, the health department officials have asked a total of 66 people who came in close contact with the patient to remain in quarantine.

The patient, a resident of Maithripuram, had shown symptoms of the pandemic nearly a week ago and was since then in a government quarantine facility at the 35th division of the municipality. After his test results came out positive, he was shifted to the first-line treatment centre in Adlux Centre at Angamaly on Saturday.

“He had come into direct contact with 46 people in Maithripuram. Worryingly, there were 20 people who stayed with him at the quarantine facility. We have asked all of them to remain in quarantine and take precautions. Besides, he visited Thrikkakara and Kakkanad PHCs for treatment. So, a few health workers and doctors will also be quarantined,” said an official.

The health officials suspect the LPG godown in Maithripuram as the patient’s source of infection.“He delivers gas cylinders from the godown. Since the division already had three positive cases, including a death, he might have contracted the infection from that area,” the official said.